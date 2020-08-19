JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Communications integrates its global voice platform with Cisco Webex Calling

Capital Market 

Tata Communications announced that it has integrated Cisco Webex Calling with its industry leading global voice platform.

This enables Tata Communications to deliver the full suite of Cisco Webex collaboration and customer experience solutions, from its Global SIP Connect platform to support multinational organisations. Cisco Webex Calling by Tata Communications will allow global organisations to migrate their collaboration to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 14:02 IST

