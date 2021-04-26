Olectra Greentech bags multiple orders

Olectra Greentech on Monday announced that it has received letters of award for supplying composite polymer insulators worth of Rs 30 crore.

The company has received international export order from an American company for supplying 15 to 35 KV composite polymer insulator. The value of contract is Rs 15 crore. The order shall be executed within a period of 8 to 10 months.

The company has also bagged a domestic order for supplying 765 KV composite polymer insulators from Indian power transmission company. The order, worth Rs 15 crore, is to be executed within 8 to 10 months.

Olectra Greentech has major interests in electric buses, composite insulators, amorphous core-distribution transformers, data analysis and IT consulting. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.99 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 29% to Rs 61.1 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Olectra Greentech were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 185.95 on BSE.

