Olectra Greentech bags multiple orders

-
ALSO READ
Board of Olectra Greentech approves change in directorate
Century Plyboards introduces firewall technology in products
Olectra Greentech hits 52-week high; zooms 27% in five days
Olectra Greentech spurts on emerging L-1 bidder for supplying e-buses
Olectra Greentech receives order for 350 electric buses
-
Olectra Greentech on Monday announced that it has received letters of award for supplying composite polymer insulators worth of Rs 30 crore.The company has received international export order from an American company for supplying 15 to 35 KV composite polymer insulator. The value of contract is Rs 15 crore. The order shall be executed within a period of 8 to 10 months.
The company has also bagged a domestic order for supplying 765 KV composite polymer insulators from Indian power transmission company. The order, worth Rs 15 crore, is to be executed within 8 to 10 months.
Olectra Greentech has major interests in electric buses, composite insulators, amorphous core-distribution transformers, data analysis and IT consulting. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.99 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 29% to Rs 61.1 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of Olectra Greentech were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 185.95 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU