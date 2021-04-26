Canara Bank soars 2.26%, rises for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 133.45, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.84% in last one year as compared to a 56.26% gain in NIFTY and a 57.98% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.45, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 14504.4. The Sensex is at 48465.67, up 1.23%. Canara Bank has dropped around 9.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1967.2, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

