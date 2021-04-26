Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 234.55, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 198.98% in last one year as compared to a 56.26% jump in NIFTY and a 173.53% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 234.55, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 14504.4. The Sensex is at 48465.67, up 1.23%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4446.85, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.01 lakh shares in last one month.

Vedanta Ltd is up 198.98% in last one year as compared to a 56.26% jump in NIFTY and a 173.53% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

