Olectra Greentech declared L1 bidder for supply of 100 Electric Buses

Olectra Greentech announced that the consortium of the company and Evey Trans has been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidder for another 100 Electric Buses (i.e for Inter-City Operations) by one of the State Transport Corporation under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

Said tender for 100 electric buses is for supply of the Electric Buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis (for Inter-City Operations) for a period of 12 (Twelve) years (Contract Period).

Once Letter of Award is received for 100 electric buses, EVEY shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech and which shall be delivered over a period of 10 months.

Value of this tender is approximately Rs. 250 crore to the Company.

