Cipla to distribute Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India

Used in treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years and older)Roche India and Cipla today announced that the first batch of the Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.
In total they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients. Cipla will distribute the prodmidluct by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers.
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently provided an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries.
The antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen. It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days.
Antibody cocktail drug (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) will be available through Cipla's distribution network across the country. Healthcare institutions, both private and public can place an enquiry by reaching out to their nearest Cipla distributor.
The price for each patient dose [a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab)] will be Rs 59,750 inclusive of all taxes. The maximum retail price for the multidose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 119,500 inclusive of all taxes.
