Omkar Speciality slumps after weak Q2 outcome

Omkar Speciality Chemicals hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 21.85 after the company reported net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2020.Net sales slumped 74.91% to Rs 4.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 3.56 crore in Q2 September 2021 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 0.56 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Further, the company's board approved raising upto Rs 50 crore through rights issue of equity shares.
Omkar Specialty Chemicals is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals and intermediates for chemical and allied industries.
