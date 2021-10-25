Banking shares gain

Banking stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index rising 475.61 points or 1.03% at 46580.78 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 7.79%), and Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 4.35%), Federal Bank Ltd (down 3.17%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.72%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.43 or 0.48% at 60528.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 116.8 points or 0.64% at 17998.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 855.23 points or 3.02% at 27481.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 262.71 points or 2.96% at 8612.12.

On BSE,705 shares were trading in green, 2063 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)