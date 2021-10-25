JUST IN
Business Standard

Huhtamaki India drops after September 2021 net loss stands at Rs 22 cr; hits 52-week low

Huhtamaki India slumped 6.54% to Rs 242.90 after the company's standalone net loss stood at Rs 21.84 crore in Q3 September 2021 as against Rs 36.88 crore in Q3 September 2020.

Total revenue from operations declined 2.50% to Rs 668.73 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Rs 685.90 crore in Q3 September 2020. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 28.71 crore in Q3 September 2021 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 49.61 crore in Q3 September 2020. The Q3 result was announced after market hours on Friday, 22 October 2021.

Huhtamaki India is a leading provider of primary consumer packaging & decorative labelling solutions in India, and part of Huhtamaki Oyj, a Finnish-based global food packaging major.

The scrip hit 52-week low at Rs 241.70 during intraday trade.

First Published: Mon, October 25 2021. 10:05 IST

