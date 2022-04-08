ONGC Employee OFS opens on 09 April

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that in accordance with the approval given by Government of India on 29 March 2022, the President of India, acting through Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India has proposed to offer up to 94,35,209 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each to the eligible employees of the Company at a price of Rs 159.80/- per equity share.

The Employee OFS shall remained open during 09 April (10:00 am) to 11 April 2022 (5:00 pm) (both days inclusive).

