Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Injection

Indoco Remedies announced that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the ANDA Lacosamide Injection USP, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose vials. The generic Lacosamide Injection USP of lndoco Remedies is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vimpat Injectionof UCB, Inc.

Lacosamide injection is indicated for the prevention and control of seizures. It is an anticonvulsant/ antiepileptic drug.

