Abu Dhabi based IHC to invest USD 2 billion in Adani Group

International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), the Abu Dhabi based conglomerate, will invest USD 2 billion as primary capital in three Adani portfolio companies - Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission(ATL) and Adani Enterprises through the preferential allotment route.

Earlier today, the boards of AGEL, ATL and AEL met and approved the transaction. The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and shall comply with SEBI regulations.

IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in AGEL, Rs 3,850 crore in ATL and Rs 7,700 crore in AEL, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

The transaction is expected to be completed in a month, after all necessary approvals are obtained. The capital will be utilized for pursuing the growth of the respective businesses, further strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)