ONGC slips after Q2 numbers

ONGC was down 0.48% to Rs 156.60 at 11:16 IST on after net profit rose 61.1% to Rs 8,264.61 crore on 47.6% increase in net sales to Rs 27,989.17 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

The result was announced on Saturday, 3 November 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 133.56 points, or 0.38% to 34,878.09.

On the BSE, 6.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.88 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 164.70 and a low of Rs 156.10 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 212.90 on 25 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 144.90 on 8 October 2018.

The company got $73.07 for every barrel of it produced and sold in Q2 September 2018, up 47.8% from $49.43 per barrel realisation a year ago. Because of the depreciation in rupee, realisation soared 61% to Rs 5,117 per barrel.

ONGC got $3.06 per million British thermal unit for as opposed to $2.48 per mmBtu last year.

fell 6.9% to 4.93 million tonnes, but was up 2.9% at 6.13 billion cubic metres in Q2 September 2018 over in Q2 September 2017.

Drilling Rig Sagar Samrat was under conversion into a (MOPU) for from WO-16 Cluster. The MOPU was scheduled to be commissioned in the beginning of FY2019, which could not be done because of failure on part of the The non-availability of MOPU as per schedule led to a loss of of about .35 MMT. ONGC took stringent action to terminate the contract and proactively awarded a new contract recently for commissioning of MOPU by March 2019, ONGC said in a statement.

In WO-16 Cluster, all the 15 wells have been completed, which will be put on production once the MOPU is commissioned, the firm added.

ONGC has notified 7 discoveries so far in FY2019 out of which 4 new discoveries have been made since last press release in this regard on 30 May 2018 (2 new prospect and 2 new pool discoveries). Out of the 4 new discoveries, 3 have been made in onshore blocks while 1 discovery has been made in offshore block.

ONGC is the largest and company in India, contributing around 70% to Indian domestic production.

