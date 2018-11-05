Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Slides 3.42%, S&P BSE Power index Shed 1.78%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 0.07% over last one month compared to 2.85% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 3.42% today to trade at Rs 70.55. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.78% to quote at 1953.93. The index is up 2.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd decreased 3.13% and K E C International Ltd lost 3.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 16.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 0.07% over last one month compared to 2.85% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 108 on 23 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.5 on 17 Jul 2018.
