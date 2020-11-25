ONGC spurts on firm crude oil prices

ONGC jumped 5.79% to Rs 80.45, tracking recent firmness in Brent crude oil futures.In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2021 settlement was up 55 cents to $48.41 a barrel. The price is highest since early March 2020. The Brent crude has risen over 18% so far this month.
Higher crude oil prices could increase realizations from crude sales for oil exploration firms. Shares of ONGC have surged 23.86% so far in November 2020.
ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company. ONGC is 60.41% owned by the Government of India (as on 30 September 2020).
The state-run oil major's consolidated net profit fell 19% to Rs 4335 crore on 17.7% decline in net sales to Rs 83,619.16 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. n dollars terms, standalone net realisation from crude oil price fell 31.4% to $41.38 per barrel of oil (bbl) in Q2 FY21 from $60.33 bbl in Q2 FY20. Net realisation from crude oil price (joint venture) tanked 31.5% to $41.78 bbl in Q2 FY21 as against $60.99 bbl in Q2 FY20.
ONGC said its revenue and PAT for Q2 FY21 declined as compared to the corresponding period of FY20 mainly due to lower crude oil price realization.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU