Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

B.C. Power Controls Ltd, Adhunik Industries Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2020.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 5.34 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17437 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 6.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39601 shares in the past one month.

Adhunik Industries Ltd soared 19.84% to Rs 30.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27795 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd advanced 19.83% to Rs 5.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 270.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd rose 19.68% to Rs 5.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8279 shares in the past one month.

