Onion Exports Banned With Immediate Effect

Business Standard

Capital Market 

India has banned export of onions following a recent spurt in overseas shipments.

Exports of all varieties of onions are prohibited with immediate effect, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The provisions under the Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 12:10 IST

