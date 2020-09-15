Onion Exports Banned With Immediate Effect

-
India has banned export of onions following a recent spurt in overseas shipments.
Exports of all varieties of onions are prohibited with immediate effect, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The provisions under the Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification.
