OnMobile launches new B2B mobile quiz gaming product 'O-Cade' with Ooredoo Myanmar

OnMobile Global (OnMobile) has launched their new B2B mobile quiz gaming product, Challenges Arena, under the brand name O-Cade with Ooredoo Myanmar.

This is one of 6 partnerships which have gone live for Challenges Arena. O-Cade is a unique platform for Ooredoo Myanmar to enhance their engagement initiatives towards subscribers.

It offers gamers an immersive experience to play and compete in various Battles and Open Tournaments and get a chance to win real-time and periodic rewards.

With popular HTML5 games across genres as part of its offering, O-Cade allows gamers to invite their friends or other online players to compete in 1-on-1 and multiplayer battles. Daily tournaments can be played against thousands of online players to achieve a position on the leaderboard.

