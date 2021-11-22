Federal Bank announces change in Chairperson

-
-
Federal Bank announced that C Balagopal (DIN- 00430938), Independent Director would be taking charge as Part Time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 22 November 2021 till 28 June 2023, consequent to retirement of Grace Elizabeth Koshie (DIN- 06765216), Chairperson and Non-Executive Non- Independent Director from the Board of the Bank with effect from end of 21 November 2021 upon completion of her tenure of 8 years on the Board of the Bank, in accordance with the regulatory requirements.
