HealthCare Global Enterprises acquires additional 60.9% stake in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions

HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) announced the acquisition of an additional 60.9% in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions (Suchirayu or Company), Hubli, thereby becoming a majority stake owner from its existing 17.7% to 78.6%.

Suchirayu owns a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Hubli with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds. HCG has operated and maintained the said entity's hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80% in July 2022.

HCG also owns and operates a standalone Cancer Centre at Hubli, and the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits and market leadership in the geography. HCG and the current group of promoter doctors decided to bring HCG on board to collectively enhance the value moving forward. HCG has a successful track record of integrating acquisitions, and this acquisition will be in line with HCG's strategy going forward.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)