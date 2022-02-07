OnMobile's eSports platform ONMO goes live on Chingari

-
ALSO READ
OnMobile Global acquires AI Powered Visual Retention Leader rob0
OnMobile Global incorporates a new subsidiary in South Africa
Infosys teams up with AWS to develop Quantum Computing
OnMobile launches new B2B mobile quiz gaming product 'O-Cade' with Ooredoo Myanmar
OnMobile Global gains after tieup for mobile cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka
-
ONMO, the mobile gaming platform from OnMobile Global is now available on Chingari, India's leading short-form video app and social token.
ONMO will leverage Chingari's 100 million+ growing registered user base to expand it's reach and audience in India. ONMO is redefining mobile gaming by creating a unique platform for casual eSports & social play on 1000s of short gaming moments curated from popular, casual mobile games.
The ONMO team across it's global offices in Canada, Sweden and India have been working on the product.
Chingari is India's leading short-video app where users create interesting short videos resulting in several billion content views per month. The app has over 100 million userbase and plans to grow this to over 200 million over the next few quarters. As part of ONMO's distribution strategy, OnMobile led an initial investment in Chingari in April 2021 and has now launched ONMO inside Chingari app for users to play.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU