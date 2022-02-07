OnMobile's eSports platform ONMO goes live on Chingari

ONMO, the mobile gaming platform from OnMobile Global is now available on Chingari, India's leading short-form video app and social token.

ONMO will leverage Chingari's 100 million+ growing registered user base to expand it's reach and audience in India. ONMO is redefining mobile gaming by creating a unique platform for casual eSports & social play on 1000s of short gaming moments curated from popular, casual mobile games.

The ONMO team across it's global offices in Canada, Sweden and India have been working on the product.

Chingari is India's leading short-video app where users create interesting short videos resulting in several billion content views per month. The app has over 100 million userbase and plans to grow this to over 200 million over the next few quarters. As part of ONMO's distribution strategy, OnMobile led an initial investment in Chingari in April 2021 and has now launched ONMO inside Chingari app for users to play.

