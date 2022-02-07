Brightcom Group marks its entry into digital audio advertising segment

With acquisition of assets of a US-based digital audio firm

Brightcom Group today, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all the assets of a US-based digital audio firm that owns and operates multiple assets. The company is an integrated digital platform offering several programmed radio stations, various digital brands and digital marketing services in many markets in the US.

This acquisition is immediately EPS accretive by adding $45 million to the topline revenue of Brightcom, and $15 million to its EBIDTA. The synergies between the current Brightcom business and new assets will add to the above numbers.

The assets' acquisition value, including its net cash, is pegged at $102.5 million consisting of $95 million in cash and $7.5 million of BCG stock.

This move will mark the significant entry of the Brightcom Group into this fast-growing digital audio advertising segment. Digital audio advertising includes all ad revenue generated through pre and in-Stream Audio Ads that appear in music (music also contains various radio services) and podcast streaming services. This revenue would include ad-supported free versions of premium subscription services or services funded by advertising.

