Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories today announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation in India.

Sputnik Light is a one-dose vaccine and the same as the first componentrecombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine. Following its Phase III clinical trial of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in India, Dr.

Reddy's had submitted its application for approval to the DCGI in December 2021, in addition to data from clinical trial in Russia.

The standalone Sputnik Light vaccine is the latest vaccine to be approved by the DCGI as part of India's national inoculation effort against COVID-19. Sputnik Light is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be made available in India by Dr. Reddy's, reaffirming the company's commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the pandemic.

