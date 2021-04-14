Adani Enterprises unit incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Adani Enterprises, has incorporated a WOS namely, Badakumari Karki Road, on 12 April 2021.

Badakumari Karki Road is yet to commence its business operations. Its objective is to carry out the development, operation, maintenance and management of a road project, which entails development of six lane Badakumari-Karki section of NH-130-CD Road under Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Adani Enterprises' consolidated net profit skid 11.1% to Rs 286.60 crore on 6.1% rise in net sales to Rs 11,620.45 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

Shares of Adani Enterprises advanced 2.76% to close at Rs 1,105.85 on Tuesday (13 April). The domestic equity market is shut today, 14 April 2021 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

