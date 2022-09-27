Volumes soar at VST Industries Ltd counter

VST Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1170 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 420 shares

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 September 2022.

VST Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1170 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock lost 1.50% to Rs.3,125.65. Volumes stood at 1470 shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 34824 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29148 shares. The stock rose 0.95% to Rs.2,079.00. Volumes stood at 27937 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.64 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.71% to Rs.182.05. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.504.40. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 5127 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4926 shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.1,639.70. Volumes stood at 11090 shares in the last session.

