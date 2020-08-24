Oracle Financial Services Software allots 11,955 equity shares

Under ESOS

Oracle Financial Services Software has allotted 11,955 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 429,910,515/- divided into 85,982,103 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

