JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Oracle Financial Services Software allots 11,955 equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOS

Oracle Financial Services Software has allotted 11,955 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 429,910,515/- divided into 85,982,103 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU