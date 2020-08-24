JUST IN
Steel Strips Wheels secures export orders from EU truck and US mobile home market

Steel Strips Wheels has bagged export orders for over 3,200 wheels for EU Truck and US Mobile Home Market to be executed in September from its Chennai plant.

Total value is around 57K USD. Similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market regains normalcy.

Export growth is posed to accede 30 percent YOY in 2020-21.

