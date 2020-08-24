Zen Technologies secures UK patent for Containerised Tubular Shooting Range

Zen Technologies has been granted a patent by UK Patent office for Containerised Tubular Shooting Range (CTSR). With the rapid increase in urbanisation, the shooting ranges in the suburban areas have been swallowed by growing urban landscape. In addition, the super sensitivity pertaining to environment pollution caused by a shooting range is ensuring that ranges are slowly becoming an endangered specie.

CTSR is a Range-In-a-Container Solution where security forces can train their personnel rapidly and efficiently with much more effectiveness than conventional ranges.

The system eliminates the need for huge swathes of land and the threat of environment pollution. The solution also frees up very valuable land for the purpose of alternative use.

This product is expected to have a significant demand overseas where the sensitivity pertaining to ranges is very high. In India, it is being used in Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and many other locations. The system has also been exported.

