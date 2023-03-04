JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Pipeline Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 57.08% in the December 2022 quarter

PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for NHAI road project
Business Standard

Orchid Pharma and Orchid Bio Pharma signs MoU to obtain license for 7ACA technology

Capital Market 

Orchid Pharma and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orchid Bio Pharma have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an overseas technology provider for in-licensing 7ACA technology.

Orchid Bio Pharma has been granted approval by Competent Authority under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of product 7 ACA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU