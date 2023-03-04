Orchid Pharma and Orchid Bio Pharma signs MoU to obtain license for 7ACA technology

Orchid Pharma and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orchid Bio Pharma have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an overseas technology provider for in-licensing 7ACA technology.

Orchid Bio Pharma has been granted approval by Competent Authority under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of product 7 ACA.

