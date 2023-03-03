EaseMyTrip.com signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

For promotion of tourism in the state

EaseMyTrip.com has signed an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) on 03 March 2023.

Andhra Pradesh is a sought-after place and the destination is amongst the third highest in terms of number of visits by tourists. Under this agreement, EaseMyTrip will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state that will range across ATL/BTL/Digital mediums pan-India. EaseMyTrip through the promotions aims at expanding the inbound international tourism to the destination.

Binded by the MoU, GoAP will facilitate in getting necessary Permissions/ Approvals/ Clearances etc., from its relevant departments through the single desk portal within the set timelines. The MoU has a duration of three years and shall be governed by Indian laws with any disagreements related to the MoU's terms being settled exclusively by the courts in New Delhi.

