Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.13% to Rs 125.41 crore

Net loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.13% to Rs 125.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 340.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.41340.15 -63 OPM %1.9611.35 -PBDT4.0043.94 -91 PBT-16.9921.39 PL NP-11.8122.63 PL

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 16:41 IST

