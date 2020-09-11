JUST IN
KLG Capital Services standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of KLG Capital Services declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.23 -17 OPM %36.8439.13 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.070.09 -22 NP0.050.06 -17

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 16:41 IST

