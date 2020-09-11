KLG Capital Services standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of KLG Capital Services declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.190.2336.8439.130.070.090.070.090.050.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)