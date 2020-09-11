GCCL Construction & Realities standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of GCCL Construction & Realities declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
