Sky Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.39% to Rs 4.75 croreNet loss of Sky Industries reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.39% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.7515.52 -69 OPM %-10.535.99 -PBDT-0.680.91 PL PBT-1.190.46 PL NP-0.870.33 PL
