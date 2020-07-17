Board of HCL Technologies appoints Roshni Nadar Malhotra as Chairperson

With effect from 17 July 2020

The Board of HCL Technologies at its meeting held on held on 17 July 2020 has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. 17 July 2020, in place of Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company.

