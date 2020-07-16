IFB Industries reports fire accident at a third party warehouse in Delhi

Loss of goods destroyed in the fire estimated at Rs 2.2 cr

IFB Industries announced that it suffered estimated loss of Rs 2.2 crore as finished goods stored were destroyed in a fire accident at a third party warehouse in New Delhi. The company reported that this is the second time that a fire damage has occurred in recent times and in both the cases warehouses were not owned by the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)