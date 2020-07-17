Majesco launches new product portal

Majesco announced a new product portal - providing customers fast and easy access to robust product information and insight to product roadmaps and future of insurance technologies that will expand and accelerate customer's planning and use of Majesco solutions today and for the future.

Within the product portal customers will have access to the latest information including: Product Roadmap - Visibility into the release schedule of new product features and capabilities Idea Portal - Platform that allows customers and partners to submit ideas for product enhancements and to view and vote on enhancement ideas submitted by other customers Majesco Technology Office - Future of Insurance Technologies - Thought-provoking articles and videos on technology and architecture from Majesco's Technology Office Release Notes - Information regarding enhancements and defect fixes included in each Majesco product release User Guides - Step-by-step instructions on how to use Majesco's products Installation Guides - Step-by-step instructions for how to install and configure Majesco's products API Documentation - Full documentation of Majesco's APIs including an overview of the API, authentication, response samples, and error handling Product Certifications- Outline of the certified technology stack on which Majesco products should be deployed including recommended deployment topology Performance Benchmark Reports - The latest performance benchmark reports for various Majesco base products Security Assessment Reports - The latest Security Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test results for Majesco products Infrastructure Sizing Guidelines - Usage-based recommendations for infrastructure settings (CPU, Memory) by product

