Outcome of board meeting of Pazel International

Held on 09 April 2019

Pazel International announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 09 April 2019 has approved the following -

1) Alteration of Main Object clause of the company to carry on the business of Hotel, Banquets and also business of Catering, Restaurants, Coffee House, Holiday Resorts, Recreation Rooms etc. - subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

2) Change of Name of the Company: Rashmi Food and Restaurants or any other name Subject to approval of the Shareholders and appropriate authorities.

3) The Board of Directors of the Company with initiation of new object and business have worked out investment and acquisition plan of and Infrastructure along with its brand name Chhappanbhog is a well established in and has dedicated 30 years of services in the Making and Catering Sweets and Food Products in Hospitality and Food & Beverage Industry. All the terms for acquisition has been worked out and necessary action will be carried out in due course subject to required procedure and approvals. With such acquisition of new brand viz. Chhappan Bhog and Tea56, the Company is aggressively planning to increase numbers of its outletslbranches directly or through franchise in

4) Appointment of as of the Company with effect from 10 April 2019.

