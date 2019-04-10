Hindalco Industries temporarily suspends operations at Muri alumina plant

announced that there was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9 April 2019. The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area.

As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation. Preliminary investigations indicate no material impact on the surrounding environment or to property.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the spillage. Four persons with minor injuries have been treated, and one is missing. This incident is not expected to have any material impact on the company's performance.

