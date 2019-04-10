Tata Motors Group global wholesales down 5% in March 2019

The Group global wholesales in March 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,45,459 nos., lower by 5%, as compared to March 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in March 2019 were at 57,163 nos., higher by 1%, over March 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in March 2019 were at 88,314 nos., lower by 9%, compared to March 2018.

Global wholesales for were 70,171 vehicles (JLR number for March 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 4,812 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 20,985 vehicles, while wholesales for the month were 49,186 vehicles.

