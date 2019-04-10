Standard Chartered resolves legacy US and UK investigations

PLC (the "Group") announces that it has resolved the previously disclosed investigations by the ("DOJ"), the for ("DANY"), the of ("DFS"), the and the (together, the "U. S. Agencies") and the

Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") into its historical sanctions compliance and financial crime controls.

Under the terms of the resolutions, the Group will pay a total of $947 million in monetary penalties to the U. S. Agencies and 102 million to the FCA. The Group took a $900 million provision which included these matters in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will take a further and final charge of $190 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Group's deferred prosecution agreements with the and have been extended to 9 April 2021. The resolutions include no new compliance monitorships and the monitorships previously imposed by the DFS and the were terminated on 31 December 2018 and 31 March 2019, respectively.

The Group accepts full responsibility for the violations and control deficiencies outlined in the resolution documents, the vast majority of which predated 2012 and none of which occurred after 2014. These violations include the actions of two former junior employees who were aware of certain customers' Iranian connections and conspired with them to break the law, deceive the Group and violate its policies. Such behaviour is wholly unacceptable to the Group.

has cooperated proactively and fully with the authorities' investigations. The Group has also conducted its own thorough accountability review and shared the results with the authorities.

