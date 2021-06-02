Outcome of board meeting of Ruchi Soya Industries

-
-
Held on 02 June 2021The Board of Ruchi Soya Industries at its meeting held on 02 June 2021 has approved the following:
1. to enter into a Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Patanjali Ayurved (PAL) for manufacture of nutraceutical products for the Company and also to enter into a Brand License Agreement to use 'Patanjali' Brand for the nutraceutical products of the Company on the terms and conditions mentioned in the respective Agreements.
2. to enter into an Assignment Agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for assignment of contract manufacturing agreements in favour of the Company which had been entered into by PAL with different parties for manufacture of various products related to noodles and breakfast cereals and also to enter into Brand License Agreement for use of 'Patanjali' brand on these products on the terms and conditions mentioned in the respective Agreements.
3. to enter into a Distributor Agreement with Patanjali Ayurved whereby PAL will be an non-exclusive authorized distributor of the Company for sale of products of the Company on the terms and conditions mentioned in the Agreement.
