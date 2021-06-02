Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility provides business update

-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced its sales figures for month of May 2021.
Amidst multiple lockdowns across states due to the pandemic's severe second wave, the Company has registered sales of 479 electric two-wheelers during the month since many customers postponed purchase decisions.
Significantly, the Company has received booking orders for more than 2100 units, backed by high demand for low-speed electric two-wheelers.
