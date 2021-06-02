Board of Panacea Biotec approves fund raising up to Rs 1200 crore

-
At meeting held on 02 June 2021The Board of Panacea Biotec at its meeting held on 02 June 2021 has approved raising of funds upto Rs 1200 crore by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities including share warrants, bonds, foreign currency convertible bonds, debentures and/or any other equity based instruments / securities including through qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, private placement, rights issue, or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof in the domestic and / or international markets and / or by way of raising debt funds including ECB, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranches.
