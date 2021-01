Outcome of board meeting of Systematix Corporate Services

Held on 15 January 2021

The Board of Systematix Corporate Services at its meeting held on 15 January 2021 has approved the following:

1. Authority to enter into Leave and License agreement.

2. Appointment of Systematix Corporate Services as Designated Partner of Divisha Alternative Investments LLP and appointment of Nikhil Khandelwal, as a Nominee on behalf of Systematix Corporate Services Limited and to be entered into LLP Agreement with Divisha Alternative Investments LLP as a Designated Partner.

3. Investment in Divisha Alternative Investments LLP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)