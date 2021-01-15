Wipro to establish Global Digital Hub for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

In HyderabadWipro announced that it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, India.
This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will support FCA's Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation.
As part of this engagement, Wipro will source and build a talent pool of more than 1000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies. The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices. FCA ICT India will be built from the ground up to meet FCA's specific needs and growth agenda in the region. Wipro's global expertise in the automobile sector will enable FCA to acquire the best talent and achieve digital transformation at scale.
