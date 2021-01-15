MSTC to sell assets of Uttar Pradesh Financial Corporation

MSTC and Uttar Pradesh Financial Corporation (UPFC) have signed an agreement whereby MSTC has been engaged by UPFC as selling agent for sale of assets owned by UPFC as well as the stressed assets of its finance assisted units which have now become defaulting industrial concerns through E-tender-cum-E-Auction on MSTC's website www.mstcecommerce.com.

The agreement shall remain valid till either party terminates it by giving advance written notice of 3(three) months to the other party for reasons to be furnished. to be furnished.

