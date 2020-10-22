Outcome of board meeting of Tejas Networks

-
Held on 21 October 2020The Board of Tejas Networks at its meeting held on 21 October 2020 has approved the grant of 3,000 Restricted Stock Units at face value of Rs. 10/- each under Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017 to the employees of the Company with the effective date of grant as of 21 October 2020.
The Board also approved the allotment of 1,08,040 Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to exercise of the Stock Options/ Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees/ Senior Management/ KMP of the Company under respective Stock Options Plans/ Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017.
