P&G Health Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Procter & Gamble Health posted a 30.6% fall in net profit to Rs 33.89 crore on 41.9% rise in net sales to Rs 285.39 crore in Q4 June 2021 over Q4 June 2020.

Profit before tax declined nearly 22% to Rs 43.53 crore in Q4 June 2021 over Q4 June 2020.

The company recorded sales of Rs 990.8 crore for the twelve-month fiscal year ending 30 June 2021. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended 30 June 2021 came at Rs 176.8 crore against Rs 254.08 crore registered in the previous 18 months fiscal year ended 30 June 2020.

Milind Thatte, MD of Procter & Gamble Health said, The year saw increasing awareness on preventive healthcare and the benefits of supplementation amongst consumers and healthcare professionals (HCPs) reflecting in a strong performance with sales of Rs 281.1 crore in the last quarter and Rs 990.8 crore during the year ended 30 June 2021 amidst challenging circumstances. While the pandemic continued to impact our day-to-day field operations and manufacturing, we are very proud of our team for pivoting with agility and customer-focus, embracing new technology and ways working.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share, which includes a one time special dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

P&G Health is one of India's largest VMS Companies manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter vitamins, minerals, and supplements products, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

Shares of P&G Health were up 1.49% at Rs 5,567.75 on BSE.

