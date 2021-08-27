Wipro partners with DataRobot to deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions

Wipro on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence.

The partnership will deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact. Wipro said the collaboration will help accelerate the execution of AI strategy and will ensure quicker data to value for businesses. The partnership will also streamline the process of infusing AI-led intelligence into customer business decisions, and positively impact their bottom line.

DataRobot is a leader in Augmented Intelligence, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today's Intelligence Revolution.

The collaboration will strengthen Wipro's partner ecosystem in the dynamic Enterprise AI segment and highlight its commitment to making AI accessible. Furthermore, DataRobot's Augmented Intelligence platform will empower key stakeholders across organizations to conduct cutting edge data science at an enterprise level.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro said, Our approach is to simplify AI deployment in enterprises using a democratized methodology and utilizing diverse skill sets to collaborate with our technology partners along with our Wipro Holmes AI platform.

Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. Shares of Wipro were trading 0.33% higher at Rs 631 on BSE.

